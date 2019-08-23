Wilfredo Amaya, Haydee Arguello and Luisandor Suarez were booked into San Mateo County Jail on Thursday, August 22 for hate crime, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

Three people have been arrested after committing a number of felonies including hate crime, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, the San Bruno Police Department said.

Two of the suspects, Wilfredo Amaya and Haydee Arguello, are San Bruno residents. The third suspect, Luisandor Suarez, is a San Francisco resident.

On Thursday at approximately 2:30 a.m., a young man arrived at the San Bruno Police Department to report that the three suspects held him against his will, assaulted, and threatened him.

San Bruno Police found through an investigation that the victim was visiting a female acquaintance at her home when her family members arrived. They then became angry and began assaulting him.

According to police, the suspects restrained the victim using a rope, held him against his will, assaulted him multiple times and threatened to kill him.

The victim was later released and treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim, who is African-American, said that during the attack, the suspects who are of Hispanic descent, yelled multiple racial slurs at him. He believes his race was a motivating factor in the attack.

All suspects have been booked into San Mateo County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.