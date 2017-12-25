San Bruno Woman Arrested After Plowing Over Fire Hydrant

A 43-year-old woman was behind bars on Christmas night after slamming a vehicle into a fire hydrant in San Bruno, according to police.

About 3:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a car into a fire hydrant at the corner of Angus Avenue and El Camino Real, police said. The woman continued to drive a few blocks with the hydrant lodged under the vehicle.

When officers caught up with the woman, they arrested her without incident, police said.The woman, a San Bruno resident, is suspected of driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported, and no further details were available.