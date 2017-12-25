San Bruno Woman Arrested After Plowing Over Fire Hydrant - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Bruno Woman Arrested After Plowing Over Fire Hydrant

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 7:55 PM PST on Dec 25, 2017 | Updated at 8:01 PM PST on Dec 25, 2017

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Bruno Woman Arrested After Plowing Over Fire Hydrant
    San Bruno PD
    Water shoots skyward after a woman plowed over a fire hydrant Monday in San Bruno. (Dec. 25, 2017)

    A 43-year-old woman was behind bars on Christmas night after slamming a vehicle into a fire hydrant in San Bruno, according to police.

    About 3:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a car into a fire hydrant at the corner of Angus Avenue and El Camino Real, police said. The woman continued to drive a few blocks with the hydrant lodged under the vehicle.

    When officers caught up with the woman, they arrested her without incident, police said.The woman, a San Bruno resident, is suspected of driving under the influence.

    No injuries were reported, and no further details were available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices