The Burner Express from San Carlos Airport to the Burning Man festival in Nevada is sold out for flights on Aug. 26.

Residents of San Mateo County may notice increased activity at the San Carlos Airport as charter flights are set to begin taking off next week to the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada.

According to county officials, the series of chartered flights, also known as the "Burner Express," will start leaving from the airport next week to the Black Rock City Airport near Gerlach, Nevada.

Burning Man is set to go from Sunday, Aug. 26 through Sept. 3.

Residents are being assured that during the surge in airport activity, airport staff will be working closely with the Burner Express staff to mitigate possible noise impacts.

"We met with Burner Express staff to emphasize the importance of using the quietest arrival and departure settings possible when operating into and out of the San Carlos Airport," airport Manager Gretchen Kelly said

in a statement. "We're happy to be a small part of participants' Burning Man experience but are mindful that their fun isn't a burden to those on the ground."

Charter aircraft operators must pay a $75 landing fee at the airport.

Additionally, there is no overnight vehicle parking for charter passengers at the airport due to construction.

More information is available at https://publicworks.smcgov.org/airports.