San Francisco Marks 112 Years Since 1906 Earthquake

Wednesday marks the 112th anniversary of the devastating 1906 earthquake and fire in San Francisco.

City leaders and community members gathered at 5:12 a.m. at Lotta's Fountain — one of the oldest monuments in the city by the bay and one-time gathering place for earthquake survivors — to remember the lives lost after the temblor and blaze. The ceremony at Lotta's Fountain takes place exactly at 5:12 a.m. to mark the exact time when the earth violently shook more than a century ago.

The group in attendance is then expected to head to the corner of 20th and Church Streets to continue the annual tradition of painting the famous "Little Giant" hydrant, which is known for helping save the Mission District.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake lasted for roughly 45 to 60 seconds. Shaking was said to have been felt from Southern Oregon to Southern California.