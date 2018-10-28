The 49ers (1-6) are the last team the Arizona Cardinals (1-6) have beaten.
In Week 5, the 49ers out-gained the Cardinals 447-220, but turned the ball over five times in a 28-18 loss. San Francisco's turnover woes haven't gotten much better since then, but neither has Arizona's offense.
The Cardinals fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy after Week 7, replacing him with former NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich. Leftwich joined the Cardinals' staff as an intern in 2016, and was hired as the team's quarterbacks coach in Jan. 2017.
Here's how writers from around the country see the NFC West matchup playing out.
Nick Wagoner, ESPN.com: 49ers 24, Cardinals 20
Josh Weinfuss, ESPN.com: Cardinals 28, 49ers 17
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Cardinals 17, 49ers 14
Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Cardinals 23, 49ers 20
Scott Bordow, The Athletic: Cardinals 24, 49ers 17
C.J. Holmes, The Athletic: 49ers 21, Cardinals 13
Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: Cardinals 26, 49ers 24