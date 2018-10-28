Head coach Kyle Shanahan talks with quarterback C.J. Beathard #3 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on September 30, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The 49ers (1-6) are the last team the Arizona Cardinals (1-6) have beaten.

In Week 5, the 49ers out-gained the Cardinals 447-220, but turned the ball over five times in a 28-18 loss. San Francisco's turnover woes haven't gotten much better since then, but neither has Arizona's offense.

The Cardinals fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy after Week 7, replacing him with former NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich. Leftwich joined the Cardinals' staff as an intern in 2016, and was hired as the team's quarterbacks coach in Jan. 2017.

Here's how writers from around the country see the NFC West matchup playing out.

Nick Wagoner, ESPN.com: 49ers 24, Cardinals 20

Josh Weinfuss, ESPN.com: Cardinals 28, 49ers 17

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Cardinals 17, 49ers 14

Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Cardinals 23, 49ers 20

Scott Bordow, The Athletic: Cardinals 24, 49ers 17

C.J. Holmes, The Athletic: 49ers 21, Cardinals 13

Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: Cardinals 26, 49ers 24