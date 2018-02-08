SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to their game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Just hours after news broke on Twitter that the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo have agreed to a five-year, $137.5 million contract, the quaterback took to Instagram to post a photo of himself on the football field in 49ers gear, with a one-word caption: "Mood."



Fans flocked to his account to congratulate him. "GOAT in the making," one commenter said.

Video 1 Dead After AC Transit Bus Collides With Car in Berkeley

We took a look at some of his other posts on Instagram, which are equally awesome, and compiled some of the best ones.



Here's a peek into the life of Jimmy G, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback who is now the highest paid player in NFL history.







