Jimmy GQ: Highlights From 49er Jimmy Garoppolo's Instagram Posts

By Diana San Juan

Published at 3:01 PM PST on Feb 8, 2018 | Updated at 3:15 PM PST on Feb 8, 2018

    SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to their game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Just hours after news broke on Twitter that the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo have agreed to a five-year, $137.5 million contract, the quaterback took to Instagram to post a photo of himself on the football field in 49ers gear, with a one-word caption: "Mood."

    Fans flocked to his account to congratulate him. "GOAT in the making," one commenter said.

    We took a look at some of his other posts on Instagram, which are equally awesome, and compiled some of the best ones.

    Here's a peek into the life of Jimmy G, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback who is now the highest paid player in NFL history.

     

    Mood

    A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on

     

    Waking up to Xmas morning like

    A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on

     

    ✈️✈️

    A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on

     

    Rings

    A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on

     

    The little things #ThrowbackTuesday

    A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on

     

    Happy Mothers Day to all the moms out there!

    A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on




