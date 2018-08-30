San Francisco has decided on the electric scooter companies the city will allow to operate in a year-long scooter-share pilot program.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Thursday that it will grant permits to Scoot and Skip after reviewing more than 800 pages of proposals from 12 applicants and made its decision based on concerns around safety, disabled access, equity and accountability.

"Both companies submitted strong proposals with detailed, unique and innovative approaches that demonstrated the highest level of commitment to solving known challenges and concerns, ranging from public safety and user education, to equitable access and collaboration with the city and its diverse communities," SFMTA said in a statement.

The permits for the pilot program will be issued on Oct. 15, 2018, and the city will allow a maximum of 625 scooters from each company in the first six months. The number of scooters in the following months will be capped at 2,500, according to SFMTA.

In May, San Francisco ordered scooter operators Lime, Bird and Spin to remove their e-scooters from the streets until a permit is granted, citing safety and public nusaunce issues.