Crews work at the scene of a water and cliff rescue near San Francisco's Aquatic Park. (Sept. 20, 2018)

Two people were rescued from a cliff and another was pulled from the water near Aquatic Park in San Francisco Thursday morning, according to the city's fire department.

The person in the water was rescued by a fire department boat and transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the fire dpeartment.

The two people on the cliff were said to be in stable condition, the fire department tweeted.

Further information was not available.

