People Rescued From Cliff, Water Near San Francisco's Aquatic Park: FD

One person pulled from the water was said to be in critical condition, according to the fire department

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    San Francisco Fire Department
    Crews work at the scene of a water and cliff rescue near San Francisco's Aquatic Park. (Sept. 20, 2018)

    Two people were rescued from a cliff and another was pulled from the water near Aquatic Park in San Francisco Thursday morning, according to the city's fire department.

    The person in the water was rescued by a fire department boat and transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the fire dpeartment. 

    The two people on the cliff were said to be in stable condition, the fire department tweeted.

    Further information was not available.

    Refresh the page for more information on this developing news story.

