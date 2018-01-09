San Francisco Auto Burglar Allegedly Steals Olympic Skater's Costumes - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Francisco Auto Burglar Allegedly Steals Olympic Skater's Costumes

Published at 4:08 PM PST on Jan 9, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Officer Camilleri's Wife Receives His CHP Badge
    Getty Images
    Marissa Castelli and Mervin Tran compete in the Championship Pairs Short Program during Day 2 of the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center at SAP Center on January 4, 2018 in San Jose, California.

    A U.S. Olympic figure skater had two pricey costumes and her skates stolen from a rental SUV when while visiting San Francisco.

    The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday that Marissa Castelli was competing in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in nearby San Jose last week, the SF Gate reported.

    She and her parents visited San Francisco's Japantown neighborhood for lunch Monday before returning home to Rhode Island.

    A burglar broke into the SUV and stole several pieces of luggage that included two skating costumes worth at least $1,000 each and her figure skates.

    Castelli competed in the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and is the 2017 U.S. national silver medalist.

    San Francisco is plagued by auto burglaries, with a record of more than 30,000 reported last year, a 24 percent increase over 2016.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices