Bay Area Thanksgiving Day Restaurant Guide

Not in the mood to cook up a Thanksgiving feast this year? Would you rather dine out and have the meal prepared and served to you? You're in luck. There are plenty of restaurants all around the Bay Area open on everyone's favorite gluttonous holiday.

We ran a search over at OpenTable.com and found over 100 open eateries on turkey day. We compiled that list into an interactive Google Map (above) so that you can easily find the restaurant nearest you.

Restaurants on the map with a knife and fork symbol have advertised special Thanksgiving options. All others will be open on Nov. 23 and are taking reservations.