A San Francisco bicyclist is suffering from life-threatening injuries after colliding into a parked car Saturday morning.

A San Francisco bicyclist is suffering from life-threatening injuries after colliding into a parked car Saturday morning.

Officials say the adult male bicyclist collided in the area of 22nd Ave and Anza. Medics arrived at the scene soon after the report was made.

An investigation is now underway, officials say.

Check back for updates.

Video Deputy Opens Fire at Driver After Being Struck in Hayward









Video Mural by Actor James Franco Painted Over at Palo Alto High