San Francisco Condo Attack Suspect to Return to Court

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 51 minutes ago

    A transient accused of assaulting a woman outside her San Francisco condo is expected to be back in court Tuesday morning. Sharon Katsuda reports.

    A transient accused of assaulting a woman outside her San Francisco condo is expected to be back in court Tuesday morning.

    Police say surveillance video shows Austin Vincent pushing the woman to the ground in the lobby of her building along the Embarcadero last month.

    The condo complex is located near a navigation center that's being built despite outcries from neighbors.

    Vincent's attorneys asked that he be allowed free on bail, but the judge ruled he is a public safety risk.

    Vincent's preliminary hearing on Tuesday is scheduled for 9 a.m.

