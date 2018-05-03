San Francisco Cub Scouts Welcomes its First Female Member

A San Francisco child is breaking barriers by becoming the city’s first girl to join the Cub Scouts.

Jordan Fong, 8, joined a Cub Scout pack as part of an early adopters program after the Boy Scouts of America announced it would be changing its name to Scouts BSA to be more inclusive.

"My brother was going on it and I was like really sad I wanted to go to with them but it was only for boy scouts and I couldn’t go but now I can go," said Fong.

Jordan hopes to become an Eagle Scout one day, the highest rank there is. For now, her and handful of girls form part of the San Francisco Cub Scout program.

For 108 years, the Boy Scouts of America's flagship program has been known simply as the Boy Scouts. With girls soon entering the ranks, the group says that iconic name will change.

The Boy Scouts of America's flagship program on Wednesday announced the new name for its Boy Scouts program that will take effect next February.

Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh said many possibilities were considered during lengthy and "incredibly fun" deliberations before the new name was chosen.

"We wanted to land on something that evokes the past but also conveys the inclusive nature of the program going forward," he said. "We're trying to find the right way to say we're here for both young men and young women."

The parent organization will remain the Boy Scouts of America, and the Cub Scouts — its program for 7- to 10-year-olds — will keep its title, as well.

But the Boy Scouts — the program for 11- to 17-year-olds — will now be Scouts BSA.