San Francisco firefighters rescue a man and child from a cliff after the child was reported to have fallen while riding a bicycle.

Emergency crews in San Francisco are working to rescue a man and a child from a cliff at the Aquatic Park Friday afternoon.

The San Francisco Fire Department said in a tweet that the child fell down the cliff on a bicycle.

No additional information was immediately available.