San Francisco Fertility Clinic Sued Over Embryo Tank Failure - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Several Dead After Miami Bridge Collapses
logo_bay_2x

San Francisco Fertility Clinic Sued Over Embryo Tank Failure

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Discover Carmel-by-the-Sea—California’s Most Charming Coastal City
    Getty Images
    File image of fertility clinic. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

    A San Francisco fertility clinic is facing at least two lawsuits over the possible destruction of thousands of frozen eggs and embryos in a storage tank that malfunctioned.

    A Sacramento-area couple, Jonathan and Megan Bauer, sued Pacific Fertility Center in federal court on Thursday. Their attorney, Adam Wolf, says the couple lost all eight embryos they were keeping at the center when the nitrogen level in a storage tank dropped. An unidentified woman sued the center on Tuesday after she said her eggs were also destroyed.

    A call to Pacific Fertility was not immediately returned.

    The March 4 malfunction occurred on the same day that a storage tank at a fertility clinic in suburban Cleveland failed. There is no known connection between the two episodes.

    The clinic in suburban Cleveland is also facing lawsuits.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices