Back in the Bay: Giants Host Rays in 2019 Home Opener

The San Francisco Giants are back in the Bay.

After a week on the road to open the 2019 season, the Giants will host their home opener Friday afternoon against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Oracle Park gates open at 11:05 a.m., with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m.

Due to wet weather in the forecast, the game's start time could be pushed back.

Fans heading to the ballpark are encouraged to be in their seats early so they can enjoy the pregame festivities. The first 40,000 fans in attendance at the home opener will receive an opening day calendar courtesy of Oracle.

Throughout the season, the Giants will have plenty of promotions and giveways for fans, including a Willie Mays bobblehead day and fireworks nights. The team also has a plethora of special events scheduled, such as a "Game of Thrones" night and a Metallica night.

The first week of the new season wasn't kind to San Francisco, a team that features a number of new players up and down the roster. The Giants dropped three of four against the San Diego Padres in the first series of 2019 before losing two of three to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right-hander Dereck Rodriguez (1-0, 3.60 ERA) will look to get the Giants back on track when he takes the hill Friday afternoon. He'll be facing a 5-2 Rays squad that already has series wins against Houston and Colorado under its belt. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 1.80 ERA) is slated to toe the rubber for the Rays.