Orlando Cepeda, during an interview with NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai.

San Francisco Giants legend Orlando Cepeda was hospitalized late Monday, according to a team spokeswoman.

The Hall of Famer's condition was not known, but the Giants are in touch with his family, the spokeswoman said.

Cepeda, 80, recently sat down with NBC Bay Area for an interview, during which he was in good spirits.

The Puerto Rico native, nicknamed "Baby Bull," played 13 seasons with the Giants. He also spent part of one season with the Oakland Athletics.

He was the National League Rookie of the Year with San Francisco in 1958, and he won the NL Most Valuable Player award in 1967 with the St. Louis Cardinals.