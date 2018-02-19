San Francisco Giants Legend Orlando Cepeda Rushed to Hospital - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY
The Cove
Deep coverage of the Giants

San Francisco Giants Legend Orlando Cepeda Rushed to Hospital

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 9:17 PM PST on Feb 19, 2018 | Updated at 9:45 PM PST on Feb 19, 2018

3 to Watch: Heartbreak for Bowman, Bronze for Sigourney
3 to Watch: Heartbreak for Bowman, Bronze for Sigourney
3 to Watch: Heartbreak for Bowman, Bronze for Sigourney

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		119828
    2
    Germany    		106420
    3
    Canada    		85619
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    10 Snow Sports Moments That Changed The Olympics Forever
    NBC Bay Area
    Orlando Cepeda, during an interview with NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai.

    San Francisco Giants legend Orlando Cepeda was hospitalized late Monday, according to a team spokeswoman.

    The Hall of Famer's condition was not known, but the Giants are in touch with his family, the spokeswoman said.

    Cepeda, 80, recently sat down with NBC Bay Area for an interview, during which he was in good spirits.

    The Puerto Rico native, nicknamed "Baby Bull," played 13 seasons with the Giants. He also spent part of one season with the Oakland Athletics.

    He was the National League Rookie of the Year with San Francisco in 1958, and he won the NL Most Valuable Player award in 1967 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices