San Francisco Giants Legend Orlando Cepeda in Critical Condition

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 hours ago

    Orlando Cepeda, during an interview with NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai.

    San Francisco Giants legend Orlando Cepeda is in critical condition after being rushed to the hospital Monday due to a "cardiac incident," the team announced Wednesday.

    The Hall of Famer is receiving care at an unknown Bay Area hospital, according to the team.

    Cepeda, 80, recently sat down with NBC Bay Area for an interview, during which he was in good spirits.

    The Puerto Rico native, nicknamed "Baby Bull," played nine seasons with the Giants. He also spent part of one season with the Oakland Athletics.

    He was the National League Rookie of the Year with San Francisco in 1958, and he won the NL Most Valuable Player award in 1967 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

