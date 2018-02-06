San Francisco Giants to Retire Barry Bonds' No. 25

Barry Bonds #25 of the San Francisco Giants waves to the crowd in the top of the first inning against the San Diego Padres during a Major League Baseball game on September 26, 2007 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

No. 25 will no longer be worn by a San Francisco Giant.

That's because the team is retiring Barry Bonds' number during a special pre-game ceremony slated for Aug. 11 when the Giants take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at AT&T Park, the team announced Tuesday.

Eleven players who have suited up in a Giants uniform either in New York or in San Francisco have already had their jerseys retired by the club. Some retired jerseys include Willie Mays' No. 24, Will McCovey's No. 44, Orlando Cepeda's No. 30 and Juan Marichal's No. 27.

During his 22 years in the big leagues, Bonds captured seven National League MVP awards, eight Gold Glove awards and was named an All-Star 14 times. He launched a record 762 home runs, tallied a career .298 batting average, drove in 1,996 runs and was walked a record 2,558 times.

Last week, Bonds missed out on being selected to the Hall of Fame during his sixth year on the ballot.

"By any statistical measure, Bonds — a seven-time MVP who hit 762 home runs, should have been in the Hall of Fame years ago," Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote. "But like Roger Clemens and others, Bonds has been held back by the steroid cloud."



The first 20,000 fans in attendance at the Aug. 11 game slated for 6:05 p.m. will receive a No. 25 cap, according to the team.