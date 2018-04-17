San Francisco Homes Sell Faster Than National Average

A sold sign is posted in front of a home sale on November 23, 2015, in San Francisco.

If you’re looking to buy a home in San Francisco, you must act fast.

A recent report concluded that homes in the San Francisco-Redwood City region spend an average of 35 days on the market while the national average is 67 days, double the time.

"There is a clear correlation between faster price gains and faster sales markets," explains the report, compiled from National Association of Realtors data.

Not only is there a limited amount of spaces in the city, but homes are selling at an average of 64.5 percent over asking price.

Not only is the Bay Area one of the most expensive places to live in, but a high demand with a limited supply makes for a fast-paced rate of sale.