San Francisco Mayor Appoints Interim District Attorney

Mayor London Breed on Friday announced she is appointing Suzy Loftus to be the interim district attorney for the city and county of San Francisco.

The announcement comes one day after District Attorney George Gascon informed his staff he will resign his post before his term is up at the end of the year.

Gascon sent a letter to his staff, saying in part he has "decided it’s time for me to move on to a new opportunity." The letter goes on to say he and his wife will return to Los Angeles to rejoin family there and "explore a run for District Attorney."

The letter says he tendered his resignation to Mayor Breed, effective Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

Gascon, 65, is the former San Francisco police chief and a former assistant chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. He served as chief in Mesa, Arizona, from 2006 to 2009.