San Francisco Issues Cease and Desist Letter For 'Unlawful' Electric Scooters in the City - NBC Bay Area
By NBC Bay Area

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    SF District Attorney's Office
    This photo of an electric scooter was provided by the SF District Attorney's office as an example of a violation.

    The San Francisco City Attorney's Office on Monday issued cease and desist letters for "the unlawful operation" of three electric scooter companies operating in the city.

    In letters addressed to Bird, Lime and Spin, the City Attorney's Office says that despite previous warning, the companies have continued to operate an unpermitted motorized scooter rental program in the city, creating a public nuisance on the city's streets and sidewalks and "endangering public health and safety."

    Bird, Lime and Spin must "completely cease and desist" from unlawful conduct, the letter says.

      

