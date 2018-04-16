The San Francisco City Attorney's Office on Monday issued cease and desist letters for "the unlawful operation" of three electric scooter companies operating in the city. In letters addressed to Bird, Lime and Spin, the City Attorney's Office says that despite previous warning, the companies have continued to operate an unpermitted motorized scooter rental program in the city, creating a public nuisance on the city's streets and sidewalks and "endangering public health and safety."