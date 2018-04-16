 PHOTOS: SF Issues Cease and Desist Letter For 'Unlawful' Electric Scooters - NBC Bay Area
BayArea-Earth-Week-Desktop
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

PHOTOS: SF Issues Cease and Desist Letter For 'Unlawful' Electric Scooters

8 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

The San Francisco City Attorney's Office on Monday issued cease and desist letters for "the unlawful operation" of three electric scooter companies operating in the city. In letters addressed to Bird, Lime and Spin, the City Attorney's Office says that despite previous warning, the companies have continued to operate an unpermitted motorized scooter rental program in the city, creating a public nuisance on the city's streets and sidewalks and "endangering public health and safety."
More Photo Galleries
White Magic: Snow in Northern California
President Donald Trump's California Visit in Photos
Connect With Us
AdChoices