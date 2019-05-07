San Francisco Mayor Slated to Introduce Earthquake Bond

A U.S. Coast Guard boat passes in front of the San Francisco Skyline on June 20, 2018 in Oakland, California.

San Francisco's mayor believes more work needs to be done in order to protect the city before the next large earthquake rattles the region.

Mayor London Breed on Tuesday is expected to introduce a bond calling for more than $600 million to strengthen the city.

Just over 60 percent of the bond would be used for retrofitting neighborhood fire stations and training facilities. About a quarter would be used for an emergency firefighting water system. The remainder of the money would be used for response facilities and emergency management, such as the 911 call center.

Voters could get the chance to vote on the bond in March of 2020.

Breed is expected to introduce the bond to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors at 2 p.m.