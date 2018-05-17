SF Mayor's Plan: Bring Treatment Directly to Drug Users

San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell on Thursday will lay out a plan designed to help drugs users in the city kick their heroin habits. Pete Suratos reports.

San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell on Thursday will lay out a plan designed to help drugs users in the city kick their heroin habits.

Farrell is planning to create a special medical team that would deliver the drug buprenorphine, which works faster than methadone in that it stops heroin cravings immediately, to the people fighting addictions on the streets of San Francsico, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health conducted tests of the drug at tent camps in the city two years ago, according to the report. Almost 60 percent of the roughly 200 people who used the drug are still working to stay clean. The significance of that stat is that more than 80 percent of heroin users tend to relapse after starting a treatment program.

As far as Farrell's plan goes, the 10-person team will hit the streets to prescribe buprenorphine to at least 250 people across a two-year period, the newspaper reported.

The funds for the program will come from the mayor's current budget proposal.

Officials estimate that there are 11,000 heroin addicts using needles in San Francisco, according to the newspaper. More than 12,500 needles are picked up at homeless locations and encampments across the city every month.

San Francisco could soon be the first city in the nation to open what are known as supervised injection sites, where addicts can shoot up indoors under the care of trained medical staff.