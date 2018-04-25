Mayor Mark Farrell, just three months into his tenure, is unveiling a multimillion-dollar plan to clean up the streets and sidewalks of San Francisco.

“When you see human feces and the smell of urine on the streets … that’s disgusting,” he said during an exclusive interview with the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit. “The anxiety of the people living in San Francisco continues to grow on this issue, and the tide is turning.”

Farrell wants to boost San Francisco’s street cleaning crew by nearly 20 percent, adding 44 workers throughout San Francisco to clean up trash and needles.

“Last year, I stepped on a needle on my way back to city hall,” he said. “I’m sick and tired – as I believe residents of San Francisco are.”

San Francisco has nearly 300 public restrooms, but about 70 percent are not open overnight, according to a report by the Controller’s Office.

Farrell’s proposal calls for expanding the operating hours of five staffed restrooms in the city as well as opening five additional bathrooms.

“The conditions of our streets right now are unacceptable,” he said. “[I] share the frustration that everybody’s feeling and believe that should be our priority for our city.”

San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell (April 24, 2018).

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

Mayor proposes $12.8 million increase for 'street cleaning'

The mayor wants to add $12.8 million over the next two years to the city’s street cleaning budget, which has nearly doubled in the last five years from $33.4 million to $65.4 million.

At a recent budget committee hearing, the city’s financial analysts raised concerns over the department’s ballooning budget.

“It’s unclear what’s going on with the performance measures,” said Dan Goncher, senior manager for the city’s Budget Legislative Analyst Office, who addressed members of the Board of Supervisors during the April 12 hearing. “There are some concerns over the methodology," he said, adding that service requests for street cleaning have continued to rise over the past few years.



Farrell is now defending Public Works, saying he is “absolutely” confident the department is running properly.

“I really think the men and women picking up needles, picking up feces, cleaning up the urination – this is tough work,” he said. “I think we need to fund more of them to make our streets cleaner.”

Trash found on the corner of Ellis and O'Farrell Streets in downtown San Francisco (Jan. 5, 2018).

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

Mayor's 'cleanup' proposal would take effect July 1

The mayor intends to present his full city budget to the Board of Supervisors by June 1 for approval.

The new spending plan takes effect on July 1, the start of the fiscal year.

“We are going to put our money where our mouth is as a city and make the residents of our city know we are focusing on these issues,” he said. “As mayor, I’m going to focus on that, and we’re going to see a difference on our streets moving forward.”