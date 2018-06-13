Getty Images File image

A San Francisco Police Department motorcycle officer is listed in life-threatening condition Wednesday after being entangled in a collision, according to police.

The collision involving a passenger vehicle happened at roughly 9:37 a.m. at Mariposa Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to police.

The officer was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, police said. His family members and colleagues are accompanying him.

The other motorist involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is said to be cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Further information was not available.