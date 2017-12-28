San Francisco Beefs Up New Year's Eve Security in Wake of Foiled Terror Plot - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Beefs Up New Year's Eve Security in Wake of Foiled Terror Plot

By Pete Suratos

Published at 6:22 AM PST on Dec 28, 2017

    The man accused of plotting a terror attack at San Francisco's Pier 39 is slated to appear in a Fresno court on Thursday. Pete Suratos reports.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    The man accused of plotting a terror attack at San Francisco's Pier 39 is slated to appear in a Fresno court on Thursday.

    The court proceeding comes as San Francisco prepares for tens of thousands of people to flock to the city by the bay for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day festivities.

    With an added emphasis on safety this year, those heading to San Francisco for the annual fireworks show will spot extra security officers patrolling city streets. Revelers will also have access to emergency text message alerts thanks to the Department of Emergency Management.

    People interested in receiving the emergency alerts are encouraged to text the phrase "NYESF17" to 888-777.

    San Francisco officials say there is no credible threat for the New Year's holiday, but they are reminding people to say something if they see anything suspicious.

    Everitt Jameson, the man accused of plotting the attack, has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. He is scheduled to appear in federal court at 2 p.m. for a detention hearing.

