San Francisco Police Investigate Death of a Woman

By Sergio Quintana

Published 6 minutes ago

    San Francisco police are investigating the death of a woman in the 500 block of Aptos Avenue Saturday.

    At approximately 8:22 a.m. a man walked into the Mission police station saying he believes his friend may have killed someone, officials said.

    When officers arrived at the scene they found an adult woman dead.

    Police then went to a second home in the Balboa Terrace neighbourhood where they found a man trying to drive out of the garage of a house and was met by armed officers. Police arrested and took the suspect into custody.

    No additional information was immediately available.

