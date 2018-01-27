San Francisco Officials Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing 8-Year-Old Girl - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Officials Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing 8-Year-Old Girl

By Diana San Juan

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Micala Myers, 8, was reported missing in San Francisco on Saturday.

    San Francisco officials are asking for the public's help in finding 8-year-old Micala Myers after being reported missing.

    San Francisco police responded to the 600 block of Cesar Chavez Street on Saturday at approximately 10:25 a.m. 
    Myers is described as approximately 4’11”,  140-150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black coat, pink shirt, dark blue jeans, purple and pink high top shoes, and two ponytails. 
    No foul play is suspected, however Micala is considered “at risk” due to her age. 
    If you contact Micala or see her, please call 911 immediately.

