Bay Area burger lovers, you don't have to travel very far in search of one of tastiest and most mouthwatering burgers in the nation as ranked by TripAdvisor.

Tapping into the reviews and opinions of its users, TripAdvisor dubbed Pearl's Deluxe Burgers in San Francisco as the seventh best burger joint in the United States.

"Founded in 2003, Pearl's has developed a loyal San Francisco fan base for its classic burgers served in a no-frills atmosphere at an affordable price," a TripAdvisor statement read.

Pearl's so-called "The King" burger was lauded as its signature burger, according to TripAdvisor. The dish consists of a one-quarter pound patty finished with a one-half pound hot dog, American and cheddar cheeses, and Thousand island dressing.

As for the rest of the rankings, Al's Burger Shack in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, topped the charts as the best burger spot in the nation, according to TripAdvisor. Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs in Naples, Florida, finished in second slot. Honest Abe's Burgers & Freedom in Lincoln, Nebraska, checked in at No. 3.

TripAdvisor compiled its rankings list by taking a look at the reviews and opinions of diners who review establishments on the travel site. Restaurants that were worthy enough of finding a seat at the top 10 table had to have at least 200 reviews, a 4.5 out of 5 review or better, and 10 locations or less as of June.