SFPD Officer Struck by Vehicle in SF's Tenderloin District - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
SFPD Officer Struck by Vehicle
BayArea-Earth-Week-Desktop
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

SFPD Officer Struck by Vehicle in SF's Tenderloin District

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SFPD Officer Struck by Vehicle in SF's Tenderloin District
    NBC Bay Area

    An off-duty San Francisco Police Officer is suffering from non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Eddy Street at Larkin Street in San Francisco Tuesday.

    The officer was reportedly in the crosswalk around 3 p.m. when a blue sedan turned northbound Larkin to westbound Eddy Street striking the officer.

    The driver reportedly fled the scene.

    Police ask the public to avoid the area of Larkin Street and Eddy Street while the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-5555 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

    No other information is currently available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices