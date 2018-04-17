SFPD Officer Struck by Vehicle in SF's Tenderloin District

An off-duty San Francisco Police Officer is suffering from non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Eddy Street at Larkin Street in San Francisco Tuesday.

The officer was reportedly in the crosswalk around 3 p.m. when a blue sedan turned northbound Larkin to westbound Eddy Street striking the officer.

The driver reportedly fled the scene.

Police ask the public to avoid the area of Larkin Street and Eddy Street while the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-5555 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

No other information is currently available.