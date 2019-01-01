San Francisco Police Apprehend Suspect of Alleged Sexual Assault - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Police Apprehend Suspect of Alleged Sexual Assault

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    San Francisco police arrested a man suspected of sexual assaulting an elderly victim on Monday afternoon, according to the department.

    Police responded to the report of a possible sexual assault at about 12:35 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Pacifica Avenue in the city's Central District. They had only a suspect description at the time.

    On Tuesday, the suspect was taken into custody after he was seen by officers walking in the city's Tenderloin district, police said.

    Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

