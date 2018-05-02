San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott reportedly is looking to return to the Los Angeles Police Department as its top cop.

Scott, who left LAPD as a deputy chief to lead SFPD in 2017, is scheduled to be interviewed, the Los Angeles Times reports citing a source. Before joining SFPD, Scott served 27 years with LAPD. He is one of four candidates considered for the LAPD position.

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck retires June 27, according to the LA Times.

Scott told NBC Bay Area on Wednesday he had no comment regarding the LA Times report.