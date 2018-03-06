San Francisco Police Investigate Apparent Hit-and-Run in Glen Park - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Police Investigate Apparent Hit-and-Run in Glen Park

By Brendan Weber

Published 5 hours ago

    Sharky Laguana via Twitter
    A car rests under another car in San Francisco. (Mar. 6, 2018)

    It doesn't appear to be a bad parking job. It appears to be the aftermath of an apparent hit-and-run.

    Sharky Laguana took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a photo of a Toyota Highlander with its back two wheels perched on top of the hood and windshield area of an older sedan in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood.

    Video posted to Nest appears to reveal how the cars ended up in precarious positions. The footage captures an SUV slam into the back of the sedan, pinning it underneath the raised Toyota. The driver of the SUV then throws the vehicle into reverse and allegedly speeds away.

    A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said traffic units are conducting an investigation.

    Further information was not available.

