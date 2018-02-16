San Francisco Police Investigate Deadly Double Shooting Near Golden Gate Park - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Francisco Police Investigate Deadly Double Shooting Near Golden Gate Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 9:05 PM PST on Feb 16, 2018 | Updated at 9:11 PM PST on Feb 16, 2018

3 to Watch: Chen and Zhou Finish Strong But Off Podium
3 to Watch: Chen and Zhou Finish Strong But Off Podium
3 to Watch: Chen and Zhou Finish Strong But Off Podium

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		68519
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Netherlands    		65213
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    10 Snow Sports Moments That Changed The Olympics Forever
    NBC Bay Area
    San Francisco police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday night. (Feb. 16, 2018)

    San Francisco police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the Panhandle Friday night.

    According to officials, a 28-year-old man is dead and another was rushed to the hospital. Both victims are yet to be identified. 

    After the shooting, officials say the suspect carjacked a Toyota truck on Fell Street.

    The shooting took place near Oak and Schrader streets in the Panhandle at around 6:30 p.m.

    Officials are still investigating the scene.

    Check back for updates.


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices