San Francisco police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday night. (Feb. 16, 2018)

San Francisco police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the Panhandle Friday night.

According to officials, a 28-year-old man is dead and another was rushed to the hospital. Both victims are yet to be identified.

After the shooting, officials say the suspect carjacked a Toyota truck on Fell Street.

The shooting took place near Oak and Schrader streets in the Panhandle at around 6:30 p.m.

Officials are still investigating the scene.

Check back for updates.



