A San Francisco police officer was injured Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle near the city's Alamo Square Park.

At least one suspect fled in the vehicle.

According to SFPD, officers were on the scene of an auto break-in in progress, when the suspect fled in the vehicle, striking the officer.

The officer was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle fleeing from the scene also struck another suspect who was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

According to SFPD, officers were on the scene for an undercover operation near Alamo Square Park, near the city's famed Painted Ladies, to catch people breaking into cars.

One witness noticed a guy strangely appearing to talk to himself, as if he was talking on a cellphone. What she heard was an undercover officer orchestrating the operation, NBC Bay Area learned.

When the man yelled "Go" that's when the witness saw people run out of a car and then two people get hit by another car.

"One person was run right over by the car; the other one, I think, was thrown to the side of the street," the witness said.

