San Francisco Police have located the suspect linked to a murder in the Sunset District on Friday night.

Officials located 67-year-old Winston Hue just a few blocks away from the fatal shooting in the Sunset District in the area of 47th and Lincoln.

According to officials, a 65-year-old victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and later died at the scene. Hue had yet to be located after the incident and was considered to be armed and dangerous driving a Blue Kia Sol with a CA license plate 5BJY341.

The incident began Friday at approximately 4:37 p.m. after officers responded to the 1800 block of 34th Avenue on the report of a shooting victim. At the scene, the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and aid was made immediately available by responding officers. But the victim succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

No further updates were available.