The Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) logo is displayed on a hard hat at a work site on July 30, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

More than 22,000 PG&E customers in San Francisco are without power Friday morning, according to the utility.

The outage started just before 8 a.m., according to PG&E.

Power could be restored by 10:30 a.m., PG&E said.

The utility is trying to figure out what caused the outage.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.