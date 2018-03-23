San Francisco Prepares for March For Our Lives Rally

Student activists and gun control advocates across the nation will take to the streets Saturday for March For Our Lives, rallies formed in the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida shooting. San Francisco is one participating Bay Area city. Christie Smith reports.

As the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors planned to march in Washington, the campaign gained nation-wide popularity.

One of the cities in the Bay Area expecting big crowds is San Francisco, where organizers and students prepare.

"The poise and composure of the parkland students standing up and saying to the country enough is enough," said San Francisco resident Shoshana Ungerleider.

Ungerleider is the organizer of the San Francisco rally, she put the event together on Facebook after she didn’t see one planned.

"Within three days, 25,000 people had RSVPd," she said. "We never intended to be the organizers."

One of the participants is Lowell High School freshman Jason Chen, who partook in the school walkouts on Mar. 14 to bring attention to school safety and gun violence.

"We’re going to have a big front line of diverse passionate and loud student," Chen said. "I want lawmakers to actually pass common-sense gun reforms. This doesn’t mean they should arm teachers, this doesn’t mean they just overlook it and stay silent."

Organizers of the San Francisco march say Senator Dianne Feinstein, other elected officials and advocates are expected to attend along with students as featured speakers.

"I'm so heartened by the fact that people around the country and people in the bay area are getting behind the student-led effort to make change," Ungerleider said.