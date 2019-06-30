Pride Month Wraps Up With San Francisco Pride Parade

Thousands of people gathered in San Francisco Saturday to celebrate Pride, while others gear up for a protest Sunday. Lili Tran reports.

As Pride month comes to a close Sunday, thousands of people are expected to descend on San Francisco for the annual Pride Parade.

The 49th annual parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Participants will march along Market Street from the Embarcadero BART station to Civic Center.

Aside from the world-famous parade, San Francisco's festive Pride weekend features a host of inspirational speakers and other performances. Visit the San Francisco Pride website to learn more.

A contingent of Google employees petitioned the Pride parade's board of directors to revoke Google's sponsorship over what they called harassment and hate speech directed at LGBTQ people on YouTube and other Google platforms.

Pink Triangle Debuts in San Francisco

San Francisco Pride declined to revoke Google's sponsorship or remove the company from the parade, but Pride officials said the Google critics could protest the company's policies as part of the parade's "Resistance Contingent."

Other Pride events will take place Sunday around the U.S. and the world.

New York is throwing a massive LGBTQ Pride march as other cities including Chicago and Seattle also host parades commemorating the 50th anniversary of the clash between police and gay bar patrons that sparked the modern gay rights movement.

New York's Pride march kicks off at noon Sunday with 677 contingents including community groups, major corporations and cast members from FX's "Pose." Organizers say they expect 150,000 people to march, with hundreds of thousands more lining the streets to watch.

A smaller Queer Liberation March is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at the Stonewall Inn, the bar where patrons resisted a police raid in 1969, and will head to Central Park for a rally. The organizers of the queer march say the larger Pride event has become too commercialized and too heavily policed.

The Pride march concludes a month of Stonewall commemorations in New York that included rallies, parties, film showings and a human rights conference. The celebration coincides with WorldPride, an international LGBTQ event that started in Rome in 2000 and was held in New York this past week.

San Francisco Kicks Off Pride Weekend

In Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, the city's first openly gay mayor, will be one of seven grand marshals.