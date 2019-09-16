San Francisco Public Library Eliminates Overdue Fines

A library patron browses books at the main branch of the San Francisco Public Library on Jan. 11, 2011 in San Francisco, California.

If you were worried about that "Cat in the Hat" book you never returned, rest easy now; the San Francisco Public Library decided to wipe off all fines.

On Monday, the library announced on their website that they "eliminated overdue fines for all Library patrons." The decision was made to ensure free and equal access to information and material provided by the library.

In 1974, the San Francisco Public Library eliminated fines for children and teens as part of the fine free library movement. However, in recent years the library partnered with the San Francisco Financial Justice Project of the Treasurer's Office to see if it was beneficial to go fine free for patrons of all ages.

According to a study done in partnership with the San Francisco Financial Justice Project, having a fine free system increases access to materials and services and optimizes library staff efficiency.

"This move ensures that our public library is living up to its commitment to provide free and equal access to information, knowledge, independent learning and the joys of reading for our diverse community," the library said on their website.

For more information on overdue fines and other fees, click here.