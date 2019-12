China Beach at sunset with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

Four people were rescued at Baker Beach in San Francisco Sunday, authorities confirmed.

The SFFD tweeted Sunday morning that four adults who were fishing were rescued after their boat ran out of gas and began washing ashore.

The U.S. Coast Guard air support and U.S Coast Guard Pacific Southwest marine assets assisted in the rescue.

SFFD said the four adults jumped off the boat and made it to shore. One of the adutls was taken to the hospital for hypothermia.

No other injuries were reported.