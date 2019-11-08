1 in 3 San Francisco Residents 'Somewhat Likely' or 'Very Likely' to Leave in Next 3 Years: Survey - NBC Bay Area
1 in 3 San Francisco Residents 'Somewhat Likely' or 'Very Likely' to Leave in Next 3 Years: Survey

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 58 minutes ago

    1 in 3 San Francisco Residents 'Somewhat Likely' or 'Very Likely' to Leave in Next 3 Years: Survey
    David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    File image of San Francisco

    Roughly one out of three San Francisco residents polled in a city survey said they were "somewhat likely" or "very likely" to leave the city within the next three years.

    The 2019 city survey reported that 35% of respondents were foreseeing possibly packing up and leaving. On the other side, 64% of respondents were "not likely at all" or "not too likely" to leave, according to the survey.

    Younger respondents — those under the age of 35 — and newer residents — those who have lived in the city for five years or fewer — reported more so than older residents and those who have been living in the city for a longer period of time that they were "somewhat likely" or "very likely" to leave.

    Renters were about twice as likely to foresee leaving compared to homeowners, according to the survey.

    Residents' stances about moving out have remained "relatively consistent" for the last 14 years, according to the survey.

