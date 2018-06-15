San Francisco Residents Protest New Immigration Laws

Hundreds of people gathered at the Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement headquarters in San Francisco Friday protesting against the Trump Administration’s policy of separating immigrant parents from their children along the border. Sergio Quintana reports.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement headquarters in San Francisco Friday protesting against the Trump Administration’s policy of separating immigrant parents from their children along the border.

Demonstrators shouted messages from the sidewalk in the city’s Financial District saying they are shocked at the methods used by border patrol agents.

"The parents are being lied to, they’re being told that they’re just going to bathe your child, or we’re going to take a photo and then they get taken off to a detention center," said protestor Lisa Geduldig.

The Department of Homeland Security released new figures on children in federal detention, 1,995 minors have been separated from their parents in the last six weeks and are being held in detention centers.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he changed policy as a deterrent to people coming to the Unites States borders.

"If people don’t want to be separated from their children they should not bring them with them," he said.

The blacklash against this policy seems to be growing, at a speech in Columbus, Ohio, Vice President Mike Pence was hackled.

In the Bay Area, protestors are calling on the government to stop what they say is an "inhumane policy."

"First they came for the migrants, you don’t know who’s next," Bay Area resident said.



