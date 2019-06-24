San Francisco Sake Shop Offers Discounts for Parking Tickets

A San Francisco business owner is so fed up with parking shortages and parking tickets he's offering his customers a discount if they get tickets too. Roz Plater reports.

The owner of True Sake in Hayes Valley is using the offer as a way to protest the city's parking shortages and parking tickets. He turned his shop window into a display case for dozens of his own parking tickets and put up a sign offering customers a 20% discount if they bring in their own parking tickets.

"He's trying to say that the city is pretty harsh on people that drive," said Mei Ho, True Sake store manager. "And he just wanted to reward somebody who is having a bad day, especially in Hayes Valley.

Other shoppers on his block agree: parking in the area is a nightmare.

"Parking is always bad -- always bad no matter what," said Ryan Henry, a nearby clothing manager. "I recently got rid of my car because of it."

