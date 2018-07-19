San Francisco Sees an Increase in Animal Cruelty

Juicy has been in the custody of San Francisco Animal Care & Control since April, 2018.

The San Francisco Animal Care and Control is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who’s a suspect of animal cruelty as they work on an increase number of cases in the area.

An adult male mastiff, dubbed Sweetie Boy by staff, was found abandoned in Progress Park in San Francisco Monday. He suffered from severe dehydration and organ failure, weighing only 60 pounds when his breed typically weighs 150.

Because Sweetie Boy was unable to lift his head or eat and was in "excruciating pain," Animal Care and Control put him down.

Anyone with information that could help Animal Control Officers with this case should call 415-554-9400 or email acc.dispatch@sfgov.org. Reports can remain anonymous.

"Animals deserve to be cared for and treated with affection," said District Attorney George Gascón. "When they are abused and taken advantage of, we have a duty to hold their offenders responsible."

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office charged a Pleasanton man July 3 with felony animal cruelty after he abused his dog Juicy, a four-year-old female pit bull mix.

Christopher Kliment allegedly threw Juicy against the wall of the Powell Street BART Station on March 30 and also picked her up by the loose skin of her hind flank, tossed her and repeatedly hit her.

Photo credit: Animal Care & Control

"It is satisfying for our agency to hold an animal abuser accountable for their actions," said Virginia Donohue, Executive Director of Animal Care & Control. "Our staff works tirelessly to seek justice for San Francisco’s less fortunate animals."

Juicy has been in custody of Animal Care and Control since April 2018 has been part of a program that helps dogs adjust to the shelter environment by receiving daily attention, exercise, treats and toys.



