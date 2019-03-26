Suspect in San Francisco Shooting in Custody After Exchanging Gunfire With CHP in Southern California - NBC Bay Area
Suspect in San Francisco Shooting in Custody After Exchanging Gunfire With CHP in Southern California

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 3 hours ago

    A suspect in the shooting at the California Department of Corrections building in San Francisco is in police custody following another shooting in Southern California, officials said.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    The suspected gunman in a San Francisco shooting that left a teenager hospitalized is now in custody after exchanging gunfire with police in Southern California, officials said.

    California Highway Patrol officers in Southern California early Tuesday spotted the suspect's car abandoned on the freeway near the Arizona border. A short time later, officers spotted the suspect walking on the side of the road.

    Police said there was an exchange of gunfire, but officers eventually took the man in custody.

    The man is tied to a Monday shooting inside a building that houses the Department of Corrections in San Francisco. The victim in that shooting, an 18-year-old who was on pretrial release, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

