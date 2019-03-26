A suspect in the shooting at the California Department of Corrections building in San Francisco is in police custody following another shooting in Southern California, officials said.

The suspected gunman in a San Francisco shooting that left a teenager hospitalized is now in custody after exchanging gunfire with police in Southern California, officials said.

California Highway Patrol officers in Southern California early Tuesday spotted the suspect's car abandoned on the freeway near the Arizona border. A short time later, officers spotted the suspect walking on the side of the road.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire, but officers eventually took the man in custody.

The man is tied to a Monday shooting inside a building that houses the Department of Corrections in San Francisco. The victim in that shooting, an 18-year-old who was on pretrial release, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shooting at Department of Corrections Building in SF