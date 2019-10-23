San Francisco Supervisor Working to Clean Up Trash Plaguing Tenderloin Streets - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
PG&E Moves Forward With Shutoffs
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Francisco Supervisor Working to Clean Up Trash Plaguing Tenderloin Streets

By Christie Smith

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    SF Supervisor Wants to Fix Tenderloin's Trash Problem

    A San Francisco supervisor says he wants a plan to more effectively handle trash and waste left in his challenging district. Christie Smith reports.

    (Published 25 minutes ago)

    A San Francisco supervisor says he wants a plan to more effectively handle trash and waste left in his challenging district.

    Supervisor Matt Haney stumbled on a big pile of trash and tweeted out photos of it, sharing his frustration with the situation. He wants more from the city, more cleaning and more trash cans. But some shop owners say that's not exactly what they want.

    "I want my neighborhood to be nice and clean," said Tamim Najjar, who runs Servewell Market in the city's Tenderloin District.

    Najjar spends more time than he wants outside his store cleaning up trash. He said people have turned the area into a dumping ground.

    Najjar does not want trash cans out front because he said people do not bother to put things in the can.

    Haney said he is working with Recology, which handles bins. He thinks more needs to be done, including more city cans that are functioning and not broken.

    The Department of Public Works said it has put quite a bit of resources into cleaning the neighborhood and have partnerships that work.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices