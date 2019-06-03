SF Supervisors to Vote on $400K Mario Woods Settlement

The City of San Francisco might shell out big bucks to the mother of a man shot and killed by police.

The Board of Supervisors is set to vote Tuesday on a settlement in the death of Mario Woods. If approved, the city will pay Woods' mother $400,000.

Woods' death in 2015 led to community outrage and galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement. While Woods was armed with a knife and under the influence, he was walking away from police officers when they shot him.

The city attorney's office says in part, "In this case, the officers' response to a risky situation was consistent with their training and in accordance with the law. This settlement allows us to reach a resolution without the need for a trial.